Suicide prevention event at Kasson Mantorville High School is Wednesday
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Emma said this is what she was meant to do, to provide hope and awareness.
You can see Emma’s story on May 3, 2023 at the Kasson-Mantorville High School.
Mental Health Fair begins at 6 p.m., movie at 6:30 p.m. Emma will be with us LIVE virtually after the showing to answer your questions and a few others will be on the panel as well.
This is a free event.
The trailer for the movie can be found here.
You can find the Facebook event page here.
