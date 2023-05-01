Suicide prevention event at Kasson Mantorville High School is Wednesday

Be the Light
Be the Light(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Emma said this is what she was meant to do, to provide hope and awareness.

You can see Emma’s story on May 3, 2023 at the Kasson-Mantorville High School.

Mental Health Fair begins at 6 p.m., movie at 6:30 p.m. Emma will be with us LIVE virtually after the showing to answer your questions and a few others will be on the panel as well.

This is a free event.

The trailer for the movie can be found here.

You can find the Facebook event page here.

