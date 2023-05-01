Rolling into Summer Fest with Hilltop Camper and RV

By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – There is an upcoming event at Hilltop Camper and RV in Oronoco this weekend. Derek Johnson is the business manager at Hilltop Camper and RV. He joined Midwest Access on Monday. The event helps raise money for Make-A-Wish Minnesota.

Charlie Vanek is a Make-A-Wish board member as well as a wish dad. He also joined Midwest Access for the interview.

Here are some details about the event.

Summer Fest
Summer Fest(KTTC)

You can find more details here.

