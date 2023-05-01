Rochester Male Chorus asks for pantry donations

Rochester Male Chorus
Rochester Male Chorus(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Male Chorus has some upcoming concerts, and for one at 125 LIVE Monday night, they are asking for food donations for the food pantry.

To preview their upcoming shows, the Chorus joined Midwest Access on Monday.

Here are the upcoming concerts:

Concert: Benedictine Living Community, Byron

When: Sat, May 6, 4 pm – 5 pm

Where: Benedictine Living Community-Byron, 551 Byron Main Ct NE, Byron, MN 55920, USA (map)

Concert: Prairie Meadows, Kasson

When: Sat, May 6, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Where: Prairie Meadows Senior Living, 800 5th Ave NW, Kasson, MN 55944, USA (map)

Concert: Mantorville Theater, Mantorville

When: Sat, May 6, 7 pm – 8 pm

Where: Mantorville Theatre Company, 5 5th St W, Mantorville, MN 55955, USA (map)

Concert: Pine Haven Care Center, Pine Island

When: Mon, May 8, 5 pm – 6 pm

Where: Pine Haven Care Center, 210 3rd St NW, Pine Island, MN 55963, USA (map)

Concert: 125 Live

WhenMon, May 8, 7 pm – 8 pm

Where125 LIVE, 125 Elton Hills Dr. NW Room 112, Rochester, MN 55901, USA (map)

Description: Bring food shelf items

The Rochester Male Chorus welcomes new members. They rehearse Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at People of Hope Lutheran Church, 3703 Country Club Road SW. If you would like to join, click here.

