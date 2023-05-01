Rochester fifth graders meet their pen pals

pen pals hug for the first time
pen pals hug for the first time(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some special friends are connecting in Rochester. They’re meeting in-person for the first time after corresponding with each other for eight months.

Twenty retired teachers from Shorewood Senior Campus and twenty-four fifth graders from Folwell Elementary have spent this school year as pen pals. Monday, they met up for the first time and enjoyed lunch together. The students also are getting a tour of Shorewood to see where their pen pals live.

We’re told by organizers that both teachers and students have enjoyed making these connections the old-fashioned way, by using paper and pen to create hand-written letters.

With smiles and hugs, the pen pals have fostered a long-lasting bond and will continue to write to each other in the future.

