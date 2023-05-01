Rochester city council proposes to reduce bike lanes in downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday, the Rochester City Council is hearing a plan to bring more parking to downtown, but it comes at the expense of removing blocks of bike lanes.

The reduction would start from 4th Avenue NW to Civic Center Drive on West Center Street. All of the bike lanes along that route would be removed and replaced with metered parking.

According to recent data, bike commuters are down by nearly 170 people from 2015-2021 in Rochester.

That’s why Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer is proposing a plan to get rid of long stretch of bike lanes in downtown.

“These type of bike lanes gives people a false sense of security. It’s better to have the bikes right down the center of the road which they’re allowed to do, in which they’re encouraged to do,” he said.

The goal is to bring more parking to downtown. Palmer says the city loses $220,000 each year from the parking the city took out to create the bike lanes around five years ago.

“Let’s put some parking meters back in, so people can come downtown. That’s the number one complaint from the small businesses down in Rochester. How can we help our business downtown?” He said.

But some downtown bikers don’t support the plan, pointing out the data only accounts for people who bike for work.

“Almost 50-60% are just social, travel, running errands, going to the grocery store. Just doing the things that you need to do in life, not necessarily that you’re going to and from work,” We Bike Rochester board member Nick Miller said.

Cyclists say the current system works, but they still run into challenges with sharing the roads with drivers.

“Looking at the number of people who are not paying attention because they’re looking at their phones, unfamiliar with our roadways system. That seems like it’s setting up a collision waiting to happen,” Miller said.

“For me, this is scientific. What does the institute of safety say? What do our numbers say? And we move on with that,” Palmer said.

“I’m noticing people out. It just seems like we don’t have the fully picture yet to make this decision,” Miller said.

If passed, we could be seeing more metered parking in the former bike lanes in as few as 45 days. The city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. You can watch the city council meeting here.

