One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury's disappearance

Madeline Kingsbury
Madeline Kingsbury(COURTESY: WINONA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday marked one month since Winona woman, Madeline Kingsbury suspiciously disappeared. Investigators say this case is still extremely active and open but have yet to arrest or declare anyone a suspect.

This is a timeline of events in Kingsbury’s case.

  • Madeline was last seen Friday morning on March 31 after dropping her two kids off at daycare.
  • The same day Madeline went missing, a van similar to hers, a 2014 dark blue town and country Chrysler was spotted driving down Highway 47 towards Filmore and Houston Counties. The person driving this van is still unknown.
Madeline Kingsbury's 2014 Town and Country Van.
Madeline Kingsbury's 2014 Town and Country Van.(MGN)
  • On April 3rd, investigators declared Madeline as an endangered missing person and an official investigation was launched with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
  • Investigators were tight lipped, until they held their first press conference on Wednesday, April 5. Police chief, Tom Williams stated Madeline’s disappearance was involuntary and suspicious. At the press conference it was revealed Madeline’s phone, wallet and jacket were all found inside her home. Madeline’s family attended the press conference and announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
  • On Friday April 7, investigators organized a mass search for Madeline with more than 1,500 volunteers.
  • Up until this point, it was radio silence from the father of Madeline’s two kids, Adam Fravel. Madeline’s sister, Megan Kingsbury stated they have not had contact with him. On Wednesday, April 12 an attorney released a statement on Fravel’s behalf stating he had nothing to do with Madeline’s disappearance and wants the mother of his children to return home safely.
  • Throughout this time, law enforcement has been conducting searches and volunteer groups have grown on social media. Most recently combing through the old Whispering Hills girl scout camp, searching for the piece that will lead to answers.

