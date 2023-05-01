Historic Naeve Hospital building to be demolished this summer

By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea announced last week the historic Naeve Hospital building will be demolished, most likely this summer.

Built in 1911, it hasn’t been used for patient care since 2016. According to Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea & Austin Physician Lead Dr. Sumit Bhagra, the building became unoccupied as employees started working from home during the pandemic.

He said Mayo Clinic Health Systems is in the process of renovating different parts of the hospital campus, to ensure prosperity for the future.

Bhagra said the building is not in good condition and it has been recommended it come down. He said they recognize the importance of building, and plan to create a garden in its place to memorialize its history.

“Many people who live in the area were born there,” he said. “We fully recognize the importance of that building. We came up with a tentative plan to convert that to a community garden, use any fixtures, any decorative items, any previous history, maybe have a plaque to show that previous history, essentially give that green space back to our employees and to the community.”

Dr. Bhagra said he understands this is emotional situation for many and the decision to tear the building down did not come easily.

