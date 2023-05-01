Blaine M. Halvorson Memorial Fundraiser

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Blaine M. Halvorson was a Marine from Kasson who was tragically killed in 2021.

There is a memorial fundraiser set up for him in May.

Halvorson’s parents, Melissa and Jerry, along with Roberta Pogalz joined Midwest Access Monday to tell us more about the fundraiser.

The Fundraiser will be on May 21 starting at 8 a.m. at the Kasson American Legion. More information can be found here.

