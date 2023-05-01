Blaine M. Halvorson Memorial Fundraiser

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Blaine M. Halvorson was a Marine from Kasson who was tragically killed in 2021.

There is a memorial fundraiser set up for him in May.

Halvorson’s parents, Melissa and Jerry, along with Roberta Pogalz joined Midwest Access Monday to tell us more about the fundraiser.

The Fundraiser will be on May 21 starting at 8 a.m. at the Kasson American Legion. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester House Fire
UPDATE: No one hurt in Rochester fire
Efforts to find missing Winona woman stay strong
Search efforts for missing Winona woman remain strong
Winona Levy
Authorities along Mississippi River urge to stay off amidst high waters
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Peregrine Falcon
Mayo Clinic Falcon Program welcomes four new Peregrine chicks

Latest News

Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Rochester Male Chorus
Rochester Male Chorus joins Midwest Access, asks for pantry donations
Rochester Male Chorus joins Midwest Access, asks for pantry donations
Rochester Male Chorus joins Midwest Access, asks for pantry donations
Blaine M. Halverson Memorial Fundraiser
Blaine M. Halverson Memorial Fundraiser