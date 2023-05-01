Albert Lea residents encouraged to put down their phones this week and get outside

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea residents are encouraged to put down their phones and connect with the outdoors and other activities this week.

United Way of Freeborn County is kicking off “Screen Free Week.” It’s partnering with Whimzy, Albert Lea Public Library, The Hive, Homestead Boutique and Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau to kick off a week full of family activities to encourage people to step away from their screens.

The event runs through May 7.

“Set the phone down, let’s turn off those screens except for what you have to do for works or school,” UWFC Executive Dir. Erin Haag said. “And let’s get outside. Let’s spend some time together and get connected.”

There are bingo cards that people can fill out with different activities listed on them like kite making, rock painting and chalking the lake walk. Th cards can get picked up at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau or accessed online.

Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Holly Babcock said this is just the beginning of Albert Lea spring and summer fun.

She said the idea for Chalk the Lake Walk sprang from the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were looking for fun things to do outside.

“The weather starts to turn, like it is now. Gets a little nicer, maybe a little less windy,” Babcock said. “Then, people can walk and bike and skateboard and walk their dogs around the lake and see all these positive messages and fun pictures.”

Babcock said they are encouraging people to take pictures of their chalk art and to post on social media with #chalkthelakewalkal. The pictures will be shared by the convention bureau.

Other events for the season include Wine Down Wednesday, Thursdays on Fountain and Taste of Albert Lea.

