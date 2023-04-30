Strong Winds tonight; Temperatures trend warmer this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It has been a very windy day across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa today with peak wind gusts ranging between 40 and 50 mph.

Peak Wind Gusts Today (KTTC)

A Wind Advisory will remain in effect for the counties in tan until 8 pm. Overnight, winds will remain strong out of the northwest at 20-30 mph and the occasional gust near 40 mph. Overcast skies are expected with temperatures in the mid-30s. A few lingering showers are possible along the Mississippi River before 10 pm.

Wind Advisory (KTTC)

Strong winds and clouds continue into Monday with seasonably cold temperatures in the low 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with winds out of the northwest at 20-25 mph and gusts near 40 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Temperatures will trend warmer, returning to seasonal levels, as we head closer to the midweek. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-50s Tuesday with partly sunny skies and strong northwest winds.

Highs in the low 60s return Wednesday before reaching the mid-60s on Thursday. The majority of the week is expected to be dry with mostly to partly sunny skies. However, Thursday and Friday could see the chance of isolated rain showers.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

