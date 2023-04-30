Southeast Minnesota Special Olympic swimmers compete in regional meet

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday seven teams from all over Southeast Minnesota came together for the Special Olympics regional swim meet.

More than 100 athletes competed at Sunday’s meet, some even qualified for the state competition which is held in June at the 2023 Summer Games.

Special Olympic sports give opportunities to individuals with intellectual disabilities, giving them the chance to compete, interact with other athletes and unified partners. Through sports, these athletes celebrate their abilities, not their disabilities.

“Having this as an outlet for the athletes is super important, it gives them the chance to compete when normally they might not have that chance, help them to meet new friends, interact with coaches, it also gives them the chance to meet unified partners,” sports and outreach coordinator John Weeding explained.

This meet had many different events including sprints, long distance and relays.

“I really like doing the competitions and meeting new people,” athlete Faith Nuevy said.

Minnesota will have the opportunity to host the USA Special Olympic Games in 2026.

“I’ve been doing backstroke for Special Olympics Minnesota, I feel really happy about getting a blue ribbon,” athlete Patrick McCarthy said.

