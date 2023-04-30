Mayo Clinic Falcon Program welcomes three new Peregrine chicks

Peregrine Falcon
Peregrine Falcon(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some exciting news out of the Mayo Clinic Falcon Peregrine Program (MCFP) this weekend as Hattie and Orton welcomed three new chicks.

According to MCFP leaders, the chicks appear to be doing well. Orton supplies the family with nutrition while Hattie has taken on feeding duties.

The MCFP said that in just a few days, the chicks will double in size and weigh around four ounces.

You can keep an eye on the chicks’ progress here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester House Fire
UPDATE: No one hurt in Rochester fire
Efforts to find missing Winona woman stay strong
Search efforts for missing Winona woman remain strong
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department makes new request in search for missing woman
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed
cannon falls
Cannon Falls community helping those impacted by fatal apartment fire

Latest News

Winona Levy
Authorities along Mississippi River urge to stay off amidst high waters
Sing Out Loud event
Music in the Park Sing Out Loud Event
LEO Memorial Service Day
LEO Memorial Landscaping
Local Sports 4/29