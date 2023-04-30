Mayo Clinic Falcon Program welcomes three new Peregrine chicks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some exciting news out of the Mayo Clinic Falcon Peregrine Program (MCFP) this weekend as Hattie and Orton welcomed three new chicks.

According to MCFP leaders, the chicks appear to be doing well. Orton supplies the family with nutrition while Hattie has taken on feeding duties.

The MCFP said that in just a few days, the chicks will double in size and weigh around four ounces.

You can keep an eye on the chicks’ progress here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.