Isolated showers tonight; Additional showers and wintry mix expected Sunday

Seasonal temps in the 60s return next week
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a chilly start to the weekend with spotty showers throughout the day. Isolated rain showers will continue this evening before tapering off overnight. We should manage a few hours of dry skies before additional precipitation moves in for Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s with strong northwest winds at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast

A wintry mix arrives early Sunday morning, lasting a couple of hours before transitioning to rain mid-morning. Scattered rain showers will continue through the afternoon into the evening before drying out after 8 pm. An additional 0.10″ to 0.20″ of rainfall is possible by Sunday evening with little to no snow accumulation expected. Temperatures will remain cold in the mid-40s with strong northwest winds at 20-25 mph and gusts near 40 mph.

A few flurries may be possible along the Mississippi River early Monday morning, otherwise, the day will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will continue to feel rather cold as temperatures hover in the upper 40s with strong northwest winds at 20-30 mph and gusts near 40 mph.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend

Sunshine returns to the region Tuesday as temperatures climb into the mid-50s. Winds remain strong out of the northwest at 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Conditions will finally feel more like Spring and early May when temperatures make a long-awaited return to the 60s Wednesday. Temperatures hover at seasonal levels in the mid-60s through the early weekend with partly sunny skies. Thursday could see the chance of isolated rain showers early in the day.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast

