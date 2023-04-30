“Independent Bookstore Day” celebrated in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A small bookstore celebrated “Independent Bookstore Day” Saturday in Rochester.

Garden Party Books in northwest Rochester celebrated by handing out illustrated maps of the more than 60 independent bookstores in Minnesota.

Shoppers were also able to get a tote bag if they spent $100. There was also a food truck and local artists showcased their works.

“Independent bookstores are able to support their communities in ways that bigger bookstores can’t always you know tap into the community spirit,” Co-Owner Anna Smith said. “Bigger bookstores definitely have their place, but we’re able to support local authors, we’re able to support local artists. When you support a local bookstore, you’re supporting your whole community and that’s what I love about it.”

