Chilly Sunday ahead with rain/snow showers and windy conditions; 60s ahead for first week of May

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Saturday weren’t very warm, with highs across the region in the upper-40s and low to mid-50s.

Yesterday's Highs (KTTC)

High temperatures today will be even cooler, with highs in the mid to upper-40s and low-50s expected. Throughout the day, we’re looking to see scattered areas of rain/snow mix. Areas of wintry mix in the morning will transition to rainfall through the afternoon. Winds today will be strong, from the northwest between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Due to the strong winds forecast for the area today, there will be a Wind Advisory that goes into effect at 7 a.m. and will continue until 8 p.m. for areas highlighted in tan, this includes Olmsted County and Rochester.

Current Weather Alerts (KTTC)

Tonight will be chilly, with lows in the mid to upper-30s expected across the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will remain strong, from the northwest between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures Monday will warm a bit, but still will be below-average. Highs will be in the upper-40s and low to mid-50s. Skies through the day will be mostly cloudy and winds will remain strong, from the northwest between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

With the strong winds ahead, it might be a good idea to secure loose items outside and bring the trash can in from the street or you might end up chasing it down the street.

Wind Gust Forecast (KTTC)

After our precipitation today, we’re looking at a few days of quiet conditions before our next rain chances at the end of the week. Temperatures will make their way back into the 60s this week, becoming more seasonal, albeit still below normal for this time of year.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

