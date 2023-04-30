Childcare organization honors childcare provider of the year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman won “Childcare Provider of the Year” Saturday at the Family Child Care Incorporated conference.

Every year, FCCI gives an award to an exceptional provider in Olmsted County. Gina Boose was announced as the 2023 winner.

Boose has been a childcare provider since 2015 and is also the training director for FCCI.

“One of her childcare parents stated so lovingly Gina is amazing with the children in her care she often is found sitting on the floor with them and interacting with them constantly throughout the day,” FCCI board member Katie Derby said. “She keeps parents updated with weekly updates in the private parents’ Facebook group and it is so fun getting to see photos of what the kids did during the week we feel as though our children’s individual personalities and needs are important to Gina.”

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was also in attendance, where she spoke about Provider Appreciation on May 12.

