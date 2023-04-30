Authorities along Mississippi River urge to stay off amidst high waters

Winona Levy
Winona Levy(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona County emergency crews were dispatched to a spillway near Prairie Island Campground for a report of a boater in the water Saturday evening. The boater was rescued by the Winona Fire Department, treated and then released at the scene by the Winona Area Ambulance Service. Dive Rescue recovered the boat.

Winona County Emergency Management reports this was the second rescue in the last five days in the same location and said these rescues take numerous resources and puts its rescuers in danger. Authorities along the Mississippi River are urging people to stay off the river during high water, especially spillways and swift water.

Winona County requested aid from Goodview Fire and Rescue, Pickwick Fire and Rescue, Rollingstone Fire Department, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

