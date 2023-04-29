Update: Water Levels on Lake Pepin

Water levels at lake pepin
Water levels at lake pepin(KTTC)
By Tom Overlie
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been a precarious past few weeks in the Lake City area. The water levels on Lake Pepin which is part of the Mississippi River have dropped about a foot since earlier this week when the lake crested at just under 19 feet.

As a precaution, the city began moving some of the mobile homes off Marina Point. Their concerns were not only high waters, but heavy winds that can stir up damaging waves against the point.

The city administrator says they removed about 20 homes on the southeast side of the point but fifty remain. Rob Keehn says, “The question everyone has is why are we moving, going through what we’re going through? And it’s because of uncertainty, as the water goes up the damage we get from this type of activity can be really hard on the shoreline and degrade it.”

Meantime, about 300 sailboats and motor yachts remain stored on the parking lots around the marina. Typically the marina begins launching the boats around this time, but with so much uncertainty on Lake Pepin, it could be several more weeks before summer officially begins for boaters.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department makes new request in search for missing woman
RPS cyberattack
Rochester Public Schools superintendent addresses MCA cancelation decision
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan returning to Eyota for 2023 Farm Tour
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

Eyota city hall referendum
Eyota city hall bond referendum early voting begins
Eyota City Hall Bond Referendum
Rummage Sales
Pine Island citywide garage sale weekend
Jennifer Matter
Mother sentenced to more than 27 years for second-degree murder of newborn left by river in 2003