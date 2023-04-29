UPDATE: No one hurt in Rochester fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just after 10:40 p.m. Friday fire crews were called to a fire off West River Road NW. As of 11:15 p.m. a structure was still fully engulfed in flames.

Originally it was not clear if the building was a home or shed, KTTC later confirmed it was a barn. No one lived in the structure.

“No one was hurt, no fire crews were hurt,” Rochester Fire Battalion Chief Chris Bailey said.

He called the structure a barn, and he said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

