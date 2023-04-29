Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial starting to take shape

Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Landscaping
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Landscaping
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Despite the cold and soggy weather, around 50 people made their way to the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial in Soldiers Field on Saturday morning to help beautify the space.

Multiple area landscaping companies came together for a service day and worked on the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial.

Workers from multiple landscaping companies came out and provided free labor on the memorial.

Families of some of the fallen officers that will be honored on the memorial were also at the event.

“To see these people come here and know that they are doing something that is really for a great cause and a good deal that’s going to become something that lives, that gives back. Just a lot of good, strong feelings and emotions today,” mentioned Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, President of the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.

The memorial is west of the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial at Gibbs Drive SW and Seventh Street SW in Rochester.

The memorial is expected to be completed by this time next year.

