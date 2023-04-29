Search efforts for missing Winona woman remain strong

Efforts to find missing Winona woman stay strong(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YUCATAN, Minn. (KTTC) – Madeline Kingsbury of Winona went missing one month ago on Friday, March 31, but the efforts to find her have not let up. Police have deemed Kingsbury’s disappearance involuntary and suspicious.

Saturday, a team of about one hundred volunteers organized by missing person advocacy group, Minnesota United, and Finding Madeline Kingsbury came together to continue the search through the Old Whispering Hills girl scout camp in Yucatan, located in Houston County.

Volunteers were briefed on how to conduct a throughout search and then broken up into groups to cover the most amount of ground.

