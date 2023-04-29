Salvation Army hosts 37th Taste of the Town

Event fundraises for Good Samaritan
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Salvation Army hosted its 37th annual Taste of the Town event Friday to support the Good Samaritan Health Clinic.

Good Samaritan has a medical clinic, dental clinic, and pharmacy.

“So many people pass this building every day, and they have no idea that 3,000 people receive healthcare every year in this clinic that wouldn’t otherwise in this community,” said Salvation Army Director of Community Engagement Rebecca Snapp.

The event included a guest speaker and dinner.

This year’s theme was “All Around the World” to emphasize the diversity of its work.

The money raised from the event will help support mental health care, as well as medical care and medications.

For opportunities to donate or volunteer, or even if you need support, you can call 507-288-3663, or visit their website.

