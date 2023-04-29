Pine Island woman encouraging women with “40 Over 40″ campaign

A photo campaign with an encouraging message
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – A woman in Pine Island is encouraging women to take pride in themselves one photo at a time.

Nicole Mills has been running a campaign from her photography studio called “40 Over 40,” where she captures images of 40 women over the age of 40 to celebrate beauty as women age.

Nicole designed costumes for the shoots.

“As men age, they’re revered, and as women age, we’re kind of, you know, not. So, I wanted to celebrate the older women and show that we are still beautiful no matter what size, no matter what age,” Mills said.

Mills is taking part in Pine Island’s citywide garage sale Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

