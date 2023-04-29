Free community music event hosted by Sing Out Loud MN Saturday

Sing Out Loud MN Outdoor Event
Sing Out Loud MN Outdoor Event(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sing Out Loud MN hosted a free music even open to youth of all ages on Saturday morning.

The event was held at Essex Park and there were many different activities to participate in such as musical kickball, clipboard coloring, instrument demos, performances, and more.

“We wanted to bring music to the community for free, in an outdoor situation where anybody can just come and walk and experience music - have fun with it. And kids of different ages can come and bring home a free gift that just helps them remember this musical experience,” said Stephanie Nolting, Executive Director of Sing Out Loud MN.

Sing Out Loud MN’s spring concert is next Sunday, May 7, at 2:30 and 6:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here.

