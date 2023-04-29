Crews respond to massive Rochester house fire

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just after 10:40 p.m. Friday fire crews were called to a fire off West River Road NW. As of 11:15 p.m. a house is still fully engulfed in flames.

At this time it’s unclear if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. Rochester and Oronoco fire crews were on the scene.

KTTC has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

