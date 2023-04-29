Chilly weekend with rain/snow chances; More seasonal temperatures next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Friday weren’t too bad. Highs were in the 60s and 70s before the cold front moved through in the afternoon.

Yesterday's High Temperatures (KTTC)

Highs today will be much cooler, in the 40s and 50s across the region with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Winds today will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the mid-30s with increasing winds. Winds will be from the northwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible. Isolated showers will continue until late tonight.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Sunday, high temperatures will only be in the 40s across the region. Winds will be breezy, from the northwest between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Precipitation continues, with scattered areas of rain and snow. Any snowfall accumulations will be minor.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Over the next few days, precipitation amounts are looking to be minor, up to around a half inch across parts of the area.

Precipitation Forecast (KTTC)

Breezy conditions will continue through Tuesday. Temperatures will climb through the week to become more seasonal, with highs back into the 60s.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

