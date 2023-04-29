Cannon Falls community helping those impacted by fatal apartment fire

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – The April 19 apartment fire in Cannon Falls claimed the life of a ten-month-old, leaving a lasting impact on many others. The damage the fire caused left many residents at the apartment complex with many repairs needing to be made.

“I couldn’t even imagine what it would be like if I had a fire at my house,” said Cannon Falls resident Bobbisue Campbell.

Campbell and her friend, Melinda Sabelko, started a Facebook group to help fire victims. The group has now grown to nearly 450 members.

“Bobbi posted that we had to do something, and I was right behind her and ready to help,” said Sabelko, who also lives in Cannon Falls.

In the group, there are posts from residents of the complex in need of a hand, as well as other community members offering donations. Items donated include anything from mattresses and linens to cleaning supplies and food.

“We’ve been gathering gift cards, delivering different clothes to people that have been affected,” Campbell said. “There are some victims that have come on the page and asked for specific needs. We try to do what we can.”

“We also have a GoFundMe account that has been setup, and we’ve had a lot of donations to that,” Sabelko said. “We had our first cash out on that and split it amongst the 12 units.”

The mother of the infant who died now posts daily to Facebook about the status of her two other children still in the hospital. Her last post said their condition continues to gradually improve.

The cause of the fire remains under an active investigation. Fire marshals are still gathering information. The Cannon Falls Police Department says they hope to have an update next week.

