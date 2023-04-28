Winona police determine no threat at Minnesota State College Southeast, lockdown lifted
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Police Department investigated a reported disturbance at the Minnesota State College Southeast school in Winona Friday morning
After investigating the situation, police were able to determine there was no threat and have cleared the school to lift the lockdown and resume classes.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.