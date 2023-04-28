Vehicle crashes into Wisconsin cellphone store, injures 5

Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a central Wisconsin cellphone store, injuring five people, including one critically
Several people were injured when a car hit a Verizon Store in Fond du Lac. April 27, 2023
Several people were injured when a car hit a Verizon Store in Fond du Lac. April 27, 2023
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A vehicle crashed into a central Wisconsin cellphone store Thursday, injuring five people, including one critically, authorities said.

The vehicle crashed at about 12:30 p.m. into a Verizon store in Fond du Lac, the city's police and fire departments reported.

The vehicle, which was driven by a 20-year-old man, traveled about 100 yards (91 meters) off-road through parts of a terrace and parking lot before jumping a curb and slamming into the store's showroom.

A 29-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle's driver, a 49-year-old woman and two other men, ages 30 and 23, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired causing great bodily harm.

