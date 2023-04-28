Senate voting on legal adult-use cannabis

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senate is voting on its version of a bill which would legalize adult-use cannabis in the state.

Earlier this week, the Minnesota House passed its bill with a vote of 71-59, gaining support from a handful of Republican lawmakers.

Gov. Tim Walz told KEYC News Now, this week, that he will sign a bill for legalization if it passes through the legislature.

Due to the differences in each chamber’s bills, an affirmative vote in the Senate today would mean a joint committee would revise the legislation.

The revised bill would then return to the House and Senate for a final vote.

