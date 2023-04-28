Senate voting on legal adult-use cannabis

FILE - The Minnesota Senate is voting on its version of a bill which would legalize adult-use...
FILE - The Minnesota Senate is voting on its version of a bill which would legalize adult-use cannabis in the state.(Elaine Thompson | AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senate is voting on its version of a bill which would legalize adult-use cannabis in the state.

Earlier this week, the Minnesota House passed its bill with a vote of 71-59, gaining support from a handful of Republican lawmakers.

Gov. Tim Walz told KEYC News Now, this week, that he will sign a bill for legalization if it passes through the legislature.

Due to the differences in each chamber’s bills, an affirmative vote in the Senate today would mean a joint committee would revise the legislation.

The revised bill would then return to the House and Senate for a final vote.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department makes new request in search for missing woman
RPS cyberattack
Rochester Public Schools superintendent addresses MCA cancelation decision
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan returning to Eyota for 2023 Farm Tour
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Minnesota State College Southeast in lockdown, police investigating
Winona police determine no threat at Minnesota State College Southeast, lockdown lifted
celebration and discussions of tree planting
21st Annual Arbor Day celebration
Several cars were thrown off the track after a train derailment in De Soto.
Train derails in De Soto near Mississippi River, several cars off track
Street closure sign in The Town of Shelby, WI where major flooding from the Mississippi River...
La Crosse County continues to deal with flooding issues as the Mississippi River will recede soon