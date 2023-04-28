Pine Island citywide garage sale weekend

Rummage Sales
Rummage Sales
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access made a stop in Pine Island this Friday to check out the citywide garage sales. It’s more than just used items, many local makers and vendors also are taking part in the event.

You can check out all the fun Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Things wrapped up Friday at 4 p.m. More than 40 sales can be found throughout town as well as on the outskirts.

More details about rummage sales here.

KTTC Midwest Access anchor Kamie Roesler also stopped by a local photography studio. You will find in the attached video she learned about a unique campaign for women over the age of 40. There is an open house May 7.

More about The 40 over 40 Campaign here.

