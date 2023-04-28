On/off rain showers tonight and this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The end of the work week is wrapping up on a damp note as scattered rain showers and rumble of thunder passed through this afternoon. Lingering isolated showers are possible this evening, but most of our area should dry out after midnight. In addition to the wet weather this weekend, much colder air is moving into the Upper Midwest. Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the mid-30s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

You’ll want to keep the extra layers handy this weekend as afternoon temperatures hover in the 40s. A washout isn’t expected, but isolated rain showers are possible throughout the day Saturday with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Sunday will likely be the coldest and wettest day of the weekend with highs in the mid-40s. Scattered rain showers are expected during the day with the potential for some minor mixing during the morning hours when temperatures are in the mid-30s. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Overall rainfall amounts for the weekend will range from 0.10″ to 0.40″ with the highest amounts along the Mississippi River. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Cold temps in the 40s hold on for one more day Monday before warmer and drier conditions return to the region. Overcast skies are expected with strong northwest winds at 20-25 mph and gusts near 35 mph.

Sunshine returns for the mid and late week while temperatures climb back into the 50s Tuesday. Afternoon highs are expected to return to seasonal levels in the low to mid-60s by Wednesday and continue into the weekend.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

