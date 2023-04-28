Minnesota Senate passes bill to legalize adult-use cannabis

Minnesota Senate passes bill to legalize adult-use cannabis
Minnesota Senate passes bill to legalize adult-use cannabis
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Senate voted Friday to advance the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Senate passed the bill with a 34-33 vote.

Earlier this week, the Minnesota House passed its bill with a vote of 71-59, gaining support from a handful of Republican lawmakers.

Next, the bill will go to a joint committee to iron out differences with the version passed in the Minnesota House.

Then, the bill will return to the House and Senate for a final vote before it goes to the desk of Governor Walz.

