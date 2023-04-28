Goonie’s Comedy Club Presents: Johnny Beehner

Rochester
Rochester(Goonie's Comedy Club)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Goonie’s Comedy Club is featuring comedian Johnny Beehner this weekend at its Rochester location.

Johnny Beehner has been seen on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and has shared the stage with the likes of Jim Gaffigan, Robert Klein, Ron White, Marc Maron, Jim Breuer, Nick DiPaolo and many more.

He joined Midwest Access Friday.

You can get tickets ahead of time for $19. They are $25 at the door.

Get tickets here.

