LIVE SHOW: Flooding Continues in Lake City

Preparations for higher water levels
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access made the trek to Lake City Friday to share how folks there are handling the Mississippi River flooding.

Tom Overlie and Kamie Roesler chat with the Lake City, City Administrator Rob Keehn to hear what is being impacted by the water.

Some businesses are feeling the impact.

You can watch Midwest Access weekdays on KTTC from 4-5 p.m.

