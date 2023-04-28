Eyota city hall bond referendum early voting begins

Eyota city hall referendum voting has begun.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Some potential big changes are coming to the city of Eyota.

Early voting has started for the Eyota City Hall Bond Referendum. Voters will decide if the old Bremer Bank building will become the new city hall.

City officials were presented with the opportunity to purchase the building for $300,000. The referendum is for $400,000 which includes $100,000 for moving costs, but if the entire moving cost is not needed, less will be bonded.

City hall staffers say their due for a new building as their current building was built in the early 1900′s, and there isn’t enough room to complete city government tasks.

“As far as participation for people at meetings, it will actually being tripling the amount of room we can having that are at our city council meetings. It’s really nice to have city council meetings at site where you also have all the paperwork and everything you need when you’re doing meetings,” Eyota mayor Tyrel Clark said.

The special election will be May 9. Early voting has already started so Eyota residents can head down to city hall to cast their vote in the building or they can opt for curbside voting.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department makes new request in search for missing woman
RPS cyberattack
Rochester Public Schools superintendent addresses MCA cancelation decision
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan returning to Eyota for 2023 Farm Tour
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Eyota City Hall Bond Referendum
Rummage Sales
Pine Island citywide garage sale weekend
Jennifer Matter
Mother sentenced to more than 27 years for second-degree murder of newborn left by river in 2003
FILE - The Minnesota Senate is voting on its version of a bill which would legalize adult-use...
Senate vote puts Minnesota on path to legalizing marijuana