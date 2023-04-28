Eyota city hall bond referendum early voting begins

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Some potential big changes are coming to the city of Eyota.

Early voting has started for the Eyota City Hall Bond Referendum. Voters will decide if the old Bremer Bank building will become the new city hall.

City officials were presented with the opportunity to purchase the building for $300,000. The referendum is for $400,000 which includes $100,000 for moving costs, but if the entire moving cost is not needed, less will be bonded.

City hall staffers say their due for a new building as their current building was built in the early 1900′s, and there isn’t enough room to complete city government tasks.

“As far as participation for people at meetings, it will actually being tripling the amount of room we can having that are at our city council meetings. It’s really nice to have city council meetings at site where you also have all the paperwork and everything you need when you’re doing meetings,” Eyota mayor Tyrel Clark said.

The special election will be May 9. Early voting has already started so Eyota residents can head down to city hall to cast their vote in the building or they can opt for curbside voting.

