Cool weekend showers; sunny and warmer next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The warm air we enjoyed on Thursday is lingering in the area today, but it’ll be here for a limited time only because a cold front is approaching from the wet. Expect occasional sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds and then some showers will spread across the local area in the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible in the mid-afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 60s early in the afternoon before those readings slide back to the 50s behind the cold front later in the day.

After a bright and mild morning, showers will move in during the afternoon with falling temps later in the day. (KTTC)

After a few showers and isolated evening thunderstorms, we’ll dry things out in the overnight hours with a few breaks in the clouds likely. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s with a slight northwest breeze.

Saturday will start with a little morning sunshine before isolated showers develop and move in from the northwest as another storm system takes aim at the area. Shower chances will increase for the afternoon and evening hours with breaks of sunshine possible between those showers and high temperatures will be in the low 50s with a brisk northwest breeze.

Expect scattered showers on Saturday, especially in the afternoon with brisk winds and high temps in the low 50s. (KTTC)

There will also be a little sunshine on Sunday with occasional showers popping up from time to time. A few snow showers will be possible early in the day with morning temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid-40s with raw, gusty northwest winds reaching 35 miles per hour throughout the day, keeping wind chill values in the 30s.

Expect scattered showers over the weekend. Drier weather is in store for the upcoming week. (KTTC)

Up to an inch of rainfall can be expected in the area over the next few days. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of spotty, isolated showers on Monday with a little sunshine and brisk winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Temps over the weekend will be cool with chances of rain in the area. The upcoming week will be bright and mild. (KTTC)

Temperatures in the upcoming week will warm a little more each day under bright early May sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 50s on Tuesday with readings by the end of the week consistently reaching the mid-60s. The following weekend will feature highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible next Friday.

After a cool and unsettled weekend, temps will warm nicely in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, April 28, 2023.

