ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –you can help make our community a more beautiful and healthier place to live! It’s the 21st annual arbor day celebration... And there’s no shortage of fun to be had.

It’s all happening at Three Links-Silver Lake park this Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If it gets rained out, festivities will be moved to the RCTC field house.

You and your family can enjoy free lunch, music, tree-themed games, and even go home with a tree! Arbor experts will also be on hand to talk about tree planting and care.

Some Rochester elementary student finalists and the winner of the arbor day poster contest will be honored at the event as well.

