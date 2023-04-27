Surface water management open house

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The City of Rochester is hosting an open house regarding the development of the city’s new comprehensive surface water management plan.

You can stop by the Rochester Art Center’s Grand Lobby anytime between 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday.

You can learn about the planning process, as well as some proposed goals and stormwater management strategies.

Your input and feedback is welcome and encouraged at this important event.

