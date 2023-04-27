MnDOT honors fallen transportation workers on Worker Memorial Day

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will honor transportation workers who have been killed or injured while working on state roadways on Friday, April 28.

Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed April 28 as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota in recognition of the fallen transportation workers.

The Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis will also be lit orange overnight on April 28 to honor those highway workers who have died while working in work zones.

Since 1960, 35 MnDOT workers and 16 contractors have lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways.

The following are the workers from southeast Minnesota who have lost their lives in work-related incidents:

John Biever: Mr. Biever was working on a bridge on Highway 16 when he was hit by a truck on September 13, 1962.

Eugene Mitchell: Mr. Mitchell died working for MnDOT while in District 6 on April 23, 1964.

Earl D. Held : Mr. Held died while on a survey crew. He was on Highway 65 when three of the four men were struck by an automobile on October 30, 1964.

Roy Carls : Mr. Carls was on his way home from a meeting when his vehicle left the road and hit a bridge abutment. He died March 2, 1968.

Jerry Holter : Mr. Holter was struck and run over by a truck while performing inspection duties on October 16, 1973.

Grayston Cain : Mr. Cain lost his life when he was struck by a truck while he was performing inspection duties on August 28, 1980.

Thomas Schmit: Mr. Schmit fell from a falsework deck suspended under a bridge and drowned in the Mississippi River on October 21, 1994.

“Workers are out on Minnesota roads every day, often just feet away from moving traffic, to keep roads safe for everyone. We’re all in the work zone together. Every person in every work zone deserves to get home safely, every day. Do your part to keep everyone safe – slow down and avoid distractions while driving in work zones.”

MnDOT reminds Minnesotans that motorists and passengers are involved in the majority of work zone deaths and injuries and the agency urges all drivers to follow these recommendations in work zones:

Drive the speed limit . It helps create a consistent, more predictable traffic flow for everyone. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zone.

Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or download the free 511mn app at Google Play or the App Store.

Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Do the zipper merge .

Avoid unnecessary lane changes.

Visit MnDOT’s Transportation Worker Memorial website to see the list of fallen workers in Minnesota and the permanent worker memorial installation at MnDOT headquarters.

