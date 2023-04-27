Minnesota House passes public safety bill

By Kolton Knapp
Apr. 26, 2023
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) ––The Minnesota House passed The Omnibus Judiciary and Public Safety Finance Bill, as amended, Wednesday evening after debating the bill for two days. The bill is an effort by the State Legislature to further gun safety policies as well as aid law enforcement departments across the state in staffing.

The bill includes provisions to allow the temporary confiscation of guns from people judged to be an immediate threat to themselves or others, as well as a proposal for expanded background checks for firearms transfers.

Providing support for law enforcement, the bill includes significant investments in recruitment, retention, police education and training. The bill also aims to improve first responder mental health. The legislation also creates a focus for victim of crimes by investing in advocacy programs, housing supports, and state-paid sexual assault exams.

The bill also provides community violence prevention grants for crime prevention.

It also focuses on juvenile justice in Minnesota by providing funds for juvenile treatment homes and youth intervention grants.

The bill now heads to the Senate after a 69-60 vote.

