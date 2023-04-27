Minnesota Energy Resources names next ‘ambassadog’

Minnesota Energy Resources names next ‘ambassadog’
Minnesota Energy Resources names next ‘ambassadog’(Minnesota Energy Resources)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The people have voted and the next Minnesota Energy Resources safe digging “ambassadog” is Rocky!

Rocky is a 1-year-old goldendoodle from Dodge Center. He will be Minnesota Energy Resources’ safe digging champion in its safe digging campaign throughout 2023.

Rocky is always ready to rumble with humans and dogs during a game of tag or fetch. He also hones his skills by digging holes in his backyard and hiding toys in them. But he’s a big softie, too. His mom says he loves to snuggle up close to his family every chance he gets.

Minnesota Energy Resources said hundreds of votes were cast for the top dog to remind everyone to call 811 at least two days before digging.

Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, you could be putting yourself in danger if you strike an underground natural gas line or electrical cable. Contact 811 at least two days before you dig to have the location of buried utility lines marked, and to keep you and your family safe.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department makes new request in search for missing woman
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan returning to Eyota for 2023 Farm Tour
Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Missing Minneapolis man identified as body found in Mississippi River
A fake marijuana plant sits inside the Georgia Hemp Company in Fulton County, GA.
Olmsted County Sheriff weighs in on Minnesota House’s pass on adult-use cannabis
Just for Kix
Just For Kix Dance to hold year-end Nationals competition

Latest News

Seven fallen workers empty vests
MnDOT honors fallen transportation workers on Worker Memorial Day
Surface water management open house
Surface water management open house
APRILS KIDS WITH COURAGE
APRILS KIDS WITH COURAGE
Rochester
Cold and wet spring weather impacts park openings