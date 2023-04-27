Minnesota Energy Resources names next ‘ambassadog’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The people have voted and the next Minnesota Energy Resources safe digging “ambassadog” is Rocky!

Rocky is a 1-year-old goldendoodle from Dodge Center. He will be Minnesota Energy Resources’ safe digging champion in its safe digging campaign throughout 2023.

Rocky is always ready to rumble with humans and dogs during a game of tag or fetch. He also hones his skills by digging holes in his backyard and hiding toys in them. But he’s a big softie, too. His mom says he loves to snuggle up close to his family every chance he gets.

Minnesota Energy Resources said hundreds of votes were cast for the top dog to remind everyone to call 811 at least two days before digging.

Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, you could be putting yourself in danger if you strike an underground natural gas line or electrical cable. Contact 811 at least two days before you dig to have the location of buried utility lines marked, and to keep you and your family safe.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.