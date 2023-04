ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Mac sauce. Special sauce. Secret sauce.

Whatever you call it, fans have been asking for an extra side of famous Big Mac sauce for years.

And now, it’s finally getting its moment in the spotlight on McDonald’s menu.

Rochester McDonald’s stopped by to let Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler try it out.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.