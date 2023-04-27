Isolated showers this weekend; Warmer weather next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our up-and-down Spring weather pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend. We’re tracking the chance of isolated showers will temperatures nearly 10-15 degrees below average this weekend.

Rain Chances:

Precip planner (KTTC)

Our weak weather-maker will move into the region Friday morning which will spark some isolated showers across the region. Most of the activity will hold off until the afternoon and evening. This low-pressure system is expected to impact the upper Midwest through Sunday before exiting region the late Sunday night.

Rainfall Amounts:

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts across the area will vary a bit. With how isolated showers are expected to be, rainfall amounts will range from a trace to around a quarter of an inch in some spots. Some amounts near the Mississippi River Valley could exceed that quarter of an inch threshold.

These would be three-day totals (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) combined.

Temperature Trend:

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

Temperatures this weekend will be in the middle 40s with overcast skies. High temperatures will warm near seasonal averages next week in the middle 60s.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

