Isolated showers this weekend; Warmer weather next week

Showers stay isolated through the weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our up-and-down Spring weather pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend. We’re tracking the chance of isolated showers will temperatures nearly 10-15 degrees below average this weekend.

Rain Chances:

Precip planner
Precip planner(KTTC)

Our weak weather-maker will move into the region Friday morning which will spark some isolated showers across the region. Most of the activity will hold off until the afternoon and evening. This low-pressure system is expected to impact the upper Midwest through Sunday before exiting region the late Sunday night.

Rainfall Amounts:

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts across the area will vary a bit. With how isolated showers are expected to be, rainfall amounts will range from a trace to around a quarter of an inch in some spots. Some amounts near the Mississippi River Valley could exceed that quarter of an inch threshold.

These would be three-day totals (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) combined.

Temperature Trend:

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

Temperatures this weekend will be in the middle 40s with overcast skies. High temperatures will warm near seasonal averages next week in the middle 60s.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department makes new request in search for missing woman
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan returning to Eyota for 2023 Farm Tour
Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Missing Minneapolis man identified as body found in Mississippi River
A fake marijuana plant sits inside the Georgia Hemp Company in Fulton County, GA.
Olmsted County Sheriff weighs in on Minnesota House’s pass on adult-use cannabis
Just for Kix
Just For Kix Dance to hold year-end Nationals competition

Latest News

THUR NOON WX KTTC
THUR NOON WX KTTC
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Breezy and mild today; cooler tomorrow and this weekend with rain chances
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather
WED PM WX KTTC
WED PM WX KTTC