Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury

Wild On Ice, one of this year's Kentucky Derby contenders, had to be euthanized after suffering...
Wild On Ice, one of this year's Kentucky Derby contenders, had to be euthanized after suffering a severe injury.(Churchill Downs/Bee Buck Photography)
By Patricia Perry and Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A horse that was set to race in the Kentucky Derby on May 6 has been euthanized after it suffered an injury during its workout early Thursday morning.

The horse’s owner, Frank Sumpter, said Wild On Ice made a wrong step on his back right leg, which caused a fracture. The horse was taken to a clinic in Lexington where they made the decision to euthanize the horse due to the injury’s severity.

Sumpter said he’s sad at his loss because there’s always another race but there won’t be another horse like Wild On Ice.

“Wild On Ice and the Lord gave us an amazing run and it’s a tough, tough deal,” he said.

