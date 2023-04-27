Fire Department offers High School Firefighter Program

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department, with Riverland Community College, is proud to host a High School Firefighter Program for local 11th and 12th graders each year.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to students, completing the course earns college credits for students and state certification is offered at the end of the program.

RFD has 48 spots in the program. Kids earn high school and college credits (nine college credits), and it’s a mix of online hybrid learning plus seven Saturdays during the year. This past year they had 40 kids partake. The class wraps up in May.

Participating Schools:

  • Rochester Public Schools
  • Stewartville
  • Byron
  • Pine Island
  • Dover-Eyota

If you’d like more information, please contact Captain Caleb Feine.

Details here.

