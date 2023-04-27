Family shares story of loss to remind teens to drive safely this prom season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Traffic crashes are the second leading cause of teen deaths in Minnesota. In 2020, there were 39 teenage traffic deaths in the state.

“With young drivers, sometimes they don’t always think of the consequences of picking up their phone, to answer a phone call, to send a text, to send a snapchat,” Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Colonel Christina Bogojevic said.

As prom season approaches, schools across the state are working to protect students and other drivers on the roads by calling on a southeast Minnesota family who experienced the devastation firsthand.

In 2015, 18-year-old Logan Maas was killed in a crash back in 2015 near Pine Island. Since his death, his family created a video to show the impact the crash has had on not only their family but the entire community.

Logan Maas (KTTC News)

Thursday, students at Hayfield heard from Logan’s family about how dangerous driving can impact a someone. It’s one decision that can change a family forever.

“I remember my daughter looking at me and she said, “How can this be Dad? It’s always been the five of us,” Logan’s dad Matt Maas said.

Additionally, students participated in and watched a mock car crash that demonstrated the horror of a deadly crash. The goal is to remind students of the lasting consequences of unsafe driving.

“If we can reach one driver, that’s one family that doesn’t have to go through what the Maas’ went through.”

“Being behind the wheel of a vehicle is a huge responsibility. Take it seriously. I don’t want your guy’s families to go through what our family has had to. It hurts and it lasts forever,” Matt said.

To request a showing of “Lasting Impact,” you can contact your local State Patrol District office. In the Rochester area, that number is 507-923-2040.

