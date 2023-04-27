Breezy and mild today; cooler tomorrow and this weekend with rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is blowing into the area today on southwest winds as a warm front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. For the first time in a couple of weeks, we’ll actually enjoy above-average temperatures across the area as afternoon readings will climb into the mid and upper 60s. A few light showers will move through the area in the morning, but the afternoon will be dry and slightly less breezy. A few peeks of sunshine can also be expected to help in the warm-up.

After a few isolated morning showers, we'll enjoy breaks of sunshine and diminishing winds in the afternoon with high temps in the 60s. (KTTC)

Skies will remain dry with clouds and a few breaks of starlight. Overnight lows will be in the mid and upper 40s and a slight southerly breeze.

Showers will develop to our west on Friday, moving into the area after the morning commute and some midday thunder will also be possible with the arrival of a cold front. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop at times in the afternoon and early evening behind that front. Temperatures, meanwhile, will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s around lunchtime and then slowly drop to the 50s in the afternoon with a brisk northwest breeze.

There will be a chance of showers Friday with a few thunderstorms possible in the early afternoon. Temps will fall from the upper 50s and low 60s in the midday to the low 50s late in the day with a brisk northwest breeze. (KTTC)

A few light showers will drift in from the northwest on Saturday, mainly in the late morning and afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 50s. A chilly northwest breeze will make it feel like the 40s for the most part.

There will be rain chances in the area until the end of the weekend. Temps will warm quite a bit in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

The area will likely receive less than half an inch of rainfall this weekend, even though there will be several rounds of light rain locally. (KTTC)

Sunday will feature additional shower chances, again mainly in the afternoon, and high temperatures will be in the mid-40s. A gusty, cold northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the 30s.After a bright, but breezy and chilly Monday that will feature high temperatures in the upper 40s, warmer air will build northward into the area. We’ll enjoy plenty of mild sunshine for the remainder of the week aside from Thursday when some rain showers will be possible. High temperatures will warm from the upper 50s next Tuesday to the upper 60s by the following weekend.

A large trough of low pressure aloft will swing southward into the region, bringing cool and unsettled weather for the weekend. (KTTC)

After a cool and unsettled weekend, temperatures will warm nicely in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

