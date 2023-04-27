ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – April is Occupational Therapy Month, and to highlight the month, we made the trip to Austin to visit with an occupational therapist at Good Samaritan Society - Comforcare.

She shared about the work OTs do. The primary goal is to get people of all backgrounds and ages, back on their feet.

Much of the time, occupational therapists work to rehabilitate people who dealt with a fall or some other medical emergency.

“I took kind of a nasty fall, laid for three days and three nights without water or food. I got so dehydrated, my one shoulder was pinned behind my back,” patient Lee (OB) Smock said.

Smock now says he is feeling much better and the exercises he’s been instructed to do are working.

It’s stories like these occupational therapists hear every day.

“With occupational therapy, we like to get them back to their prior level of independence,” occupational therapist Allyssa Tomlinson said.

