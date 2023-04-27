ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – April is National Donate Life Month and Thursday, we are talking about living kidney donation with someone who donated his kidney. Tyler Broadwell is a social worker at DaVita Kidney Care social worker, he also is a live kidney donor.

This is an important time to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation. It’s also an opportunity to encourage people to register to become organ donors and recognize those who have given and received the gift of life, as well as those who are currently waiting for a transplant.

Nearly 100,000 Americans need a life-giving kidney transplant. A kidney transplant is the best treatment option for patients with kidney failure, because it is the only treatment option to sustain life without dialysis.

Dialysis is a treatment that mechanically does what the kidneys can no longer do—it removes waste and toxins from the blood. More than 11,000 people are living with kidney failure right here in Minnesota.

